A family tradition of support for Actors’ Mission

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 1, 2019) — The Hokanson family recently donated $500 to the Kirsten Riley Memorial Fund.

Advertisement

The money donated to this fund will help pay for the Kristen Riley Green Room upon the completion of Actors’ Mission blackbox theater on South Main Street in Rock Springs.

The Hokanson family and the Riley family, both of Rock Springs, have enjoyed a long association, and both families have been involved with the Actors’ Mission.

Rick Cozad is the president of the Actors’ Mission Board. Two years ago, Rick’s wife Misty lost her cousin, Kirsten Riley, a beloved member of the Actors’ Mission.

Advertisement

Kirsten’s brother, Clint Riley and mother Vicki, established a Kirsten Riley Memorial Fund in her honor, and family members and friends continue to contribute to this fund.