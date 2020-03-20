A fourth Laramie County resident brings State’s COVID-19 total to 18

LARAMIE COUNTY, WYOMING (Mar. 20, 2020) — On Thursday, the Laramie County Public Health Department reported its fourth positive COVID-19 case.

According to a news release, the affected individual is a Cheyenne resident who was a known close contact of another person who has previously tested positive. The new case brings Wyoming’s statewide COVID-19 total to 18.

Yesterday, Governor Mark Gordon endorsed a decision by the Wyoming State Health Officer to close public places for a two-week period to help slow the community spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

The closure order extends through April 3 and includes schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, employee cafeterias, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, gyms, conference rooms and museums.