Where did the name Wyoming come from?

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) — Wyomingites seem to glow with pride over our fair state, but do you know the meaning behind the name Wyoming?

According to WyoHistory, the name Wyoming comes from the Munsee word, xwé:wamənk meaning, “at the big river flat.”

Another fun fact, the name had been proposed earlier by Thomas Campbell for the Wyoming Valley in Pennsylvania which is vastly different from the Wyoming we know. Campbell even wrote a poem about the Valley and describes it’s greenery, and waters. Campbell was, reportedly, shocked to see the dry, flat desert land we call home.