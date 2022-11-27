A grand tail waggin’ donation to Red Desert Humane Society from the American Legion Riders

Donation from the American Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion, and the American Legion Post – Wyo4news photo

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Yesterday, November 26 at noon, the Red Desert Humane Society received one of its biggest in-kind donations from the American Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion, the American Legion Post, and other outside donations. Many people showed up to help off-load the truck, which carried $2,200 worth of dog/cat food and cases of kitty litter.

According to Grant Waklich, an American Legion Rider, “We have been donating for the animals for 4 or 5 years. We are a huge supporter to the Toy Run that is run by the fire department each year, and one year we had a little extra money left over and thought it would be nice to use that for animals. Being a huge animal person myself, we talked about it and it was voted to be used to donate extra food. Each year the money grew. It started off at $700, then $1,000. Now this year we were able to donate $2,200 worth of dog and cat food.”

Red Desert Humane Society’s Shelter Manager Heidi Hernandez added that “this is the biggest in-kind donation. It gets us through the winter, when most animals are relinquished, if not further. We appreciate it more than they know and it helps us out.”

Mary Carlson, an employee at the Red Desert Humane Society included, “Last year I believe their donation got us through June or July. If it wasn’t for this donation, we would be hurting.”

All the food donations – Wyo4news Photo Starting to unload donation – Wyo4news Photo Unloading dog/cat food – Wyo4news Photo

Steve Shey, the Vice Chair of the board for the Red Desert Humane Society talked about how hard it is to thank all of the organizations because there are so many of them. “The Veterans have been one of our biggest supporters over these last 4 or 5 years. It’s great to see so many show up to unload this much-needed dog/cat food and cat litter. Thank you to all those that showed up and those that helped donate.”

Waklich mentioned that he’s happy that they started this donation and hopes that it helps spark inspiration in others to “go out and do something nice. I hope that doing this inspires more people.” He also wanted to add a huge thank you to Murdocks. “Thank you to Murdocks for the 10% off the dog and cat food and also for donating the kitty litter towards the shelter this year.”

According to Hernandez, the shelter usually is able to give 120-170 animals a new home every year. With how small the shelter is, that is a huge accomplishment. The shelter is able to house about 30 cats/kittens and about 20 dogs, but that is when the shelter is at max capacity. When looking for a new furry friend, remember to adopt and not shop and give these animals a new beginning.