‘A Lifelong Dream:’ RSHS’ Schoenfeld commits to Wyoming Cowboys

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 15, 2021) – Rock Springs High School senior Isaac Schoenfeld recently announced that he is trading in his black and orange for brown and gold.

On Monday, Schoenfeld verbally committed to continue his football career with the University of Wyoming Cowboys following his senior season at Rock Springs.

“It feels pretty good. I’m super excited to begin the next chapter of my life and get things going,” he said. “It’s amazing. Just seeing how everything came together with all of those nights on the field and all of those days in the weight room.”

Like many Wyomingites, Schoenfeld has been a fan of the Wyoming Cowboys for as long as he can remember. He went to many games over the years.

“I remember one time, specifically, I looked at my dad and told him, ‘I want to be a Wyoming Cowboy,’” he said. “So, it’s been a long time coming and a lifelong dream of mine. I’m just excited I got the offer.”

Last week, Schoenfeld traveled to Laramie for an unofficial visit to the campus where he toured the athletic facilities and walked on the field at War Memorial Stadium.

“They presented me with a full-ride offer. Coach (Craig) Bohl is such a super great guy. He was straight forward with everything,” Schoenfeld said. “He was like, ‘Here’s your offer. If you want to be a Cowboy, awesome. I’m going to give you a couple of days to verbally commit.’

“So, yesterday, I announced it and told Coach Bohl that I wanted to be a Cowboy.”

Throughout his high school career as a football player for the Rock Springs Tigers, Schoenfeld has accumulated numerous accolades.

In 2020, he was named to the Class 4A All-State Team for offense and defense. He played tight end and on the defensive line for the Tigers. That same year, he was named to the West All-Conference team for offense and defense.

Also, in 2020, he was named to Casper Star-Tribune’s Super 25 List.

In 2021, StadiumTalk named Schoenfeld the best football player in Wyoming.

As excited as Schoenfeld is to join the Wyoming Cowboys in 2022, he said there is still work to be done at the high school level and dedicated to making big things happen before he graduates.

“We got another year of football so this summer, I’ll be doing workouts and getting my game better, personally,” he said.

“When football season comes around, I want to help my team win the state championship. I think we have a good chance to do that this year. It’s going to come from a lot of hard work and dedication.”