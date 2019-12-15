A lot of ‘crafty’ fun Saturday at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 15, 2019) – Many are parents and children attended the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s free Winter Wonderland event on Saturday. Participants took home an assortment of their own creations including hand-made snowman refrigerator magnets, sled bookmarks, and paper snowflakes.​

​

Sweetwater County Historical Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady organized the event, provided craft-making instruction, and gave those attending a guided tour of the exhibit gallery. ​

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.