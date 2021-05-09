A Mother’s Day message from Wyo4News

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

Mother’s Day. A time to appreciate the woman who has done so much for you in your life.

Mother’s Day is a holiday that honors motherhood and is observed in many different ways around the world. Mother’s Day was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official U.S holiday in 1914. Ironically, Jarvis later denounced the holiday’s commercialization and spent most of the latter part of her life trying to remove it from the calendar.

Mother’s Day celebrations vary, depending on the country. For example, in Thailand, Mother’s Day is celebrated in August, on the birthday of the current queen, Sirikit. While in Ethiopia, families gather to sing songs and eat a large feast as part of Antosht, a celebration honoring motherhood.

Wherever you may live, and however you may celebrate, happy Mother’s Day to all mothers from Wyo4News.

“When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” — Charley Benetto