A number of holiday events in Rock Springs canceled due to COVID-19

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 25, 2020) – The Rock Springs Main Street/ Urban Renewal Agency is disappointed to announce a few cancellations during this holiday season. The Governor’s latest orders and spiking infections make the economic feasibility of several events impossible to host this season.

Advertisement

“We realize everyone was hoping to reconnect at these events, especially after months of separation due to the pandemic,” Maria Mortensen, URA board chairwoman said. “However, we need to limit the risk of infection,” she added.

Cancellations include Christmas Llamas, the Bar J Wranglers Christmas Concert, and Polar Express showing.

The Christmas Llamas were originally scheduled to be in Downtown on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. According to Emily Ray from Wind River Llamas, she’s hoping to be able to work with the URA to reschedule a visit in future. “Just having the llamas to look at won’t be as entertaining as being able to pet and ride them,” Ray pointed out.

The much-anticipated Christmas concert by the Bar J Wranglers was also canceled. “Their concert has been such a big part of the Christmas season for many years,” Maria Mortensen said.

“It breaks our heart to have to cancel but with limited capacity, it’s just not feasible to host this event,” Mortensen added. The live performance was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

Annually, families come to the Broadway Theater for the traditional Christmas showing of The Polar Express.

“Even though we’d like to host these gatherings, everyone’s safety is top priority now,” Mortensen shared.

As such, the showing of the Polar Express has been canceled as well.

Advertisement

Unrelated to the virus, the popular horse and carriage rides have been canceled, as well.

One bright spot is Santa’s arrival in Downtown Rock Springs. He’ll still be visiting with children but doing so outdoors at the Downtown gazebo (corner of D and Broadway Streets). Santa will be there every Saturday, Nov. 28 to Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by Escape 307. (In case of inclement weather, he’ll move to the Broadway Theater lobby.) Social distancing and masks are required.

For more information regarding events and happenings, including cancellations, please follow Downtown Rock Springs on Facebook or check their website, DowntownRS.com.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.