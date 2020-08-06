A portion of Green River’s Hitching Post Drive to close tonight

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 6, 2020) — The City of Green River is informing the public that Hitching Post Drive will be closed tonight to traffic from the Trona Valley parking lot entrance to Shoshone Drive in front of the Glen Hill Fire Station.

According to a press release from the City of Green River, the closure is needed to allow firefighters to conduct their annual fire hose testing. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann says the closure will begin at 6 p.m., with testing expected to be completed by 11 p.m.