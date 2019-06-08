A.R.T. Movement Holding Free Community Event Today

Rock Springs (6/8/19) – The A.R.T. Movement is holding a free community event today at Bunning Park in Rock Springs. The A.R.T. Movement stands for Action, Recovery and Triumph and aids area victims of domestic violence.

According to a press release, the free event will feature artists, crafters, food vendors, live music, crafts for kids booth, photo booth, an anti-domestic violence pledge wall, and informative booths discussing the realities of domestic violence and valuable resources available to the community.

According to event creator and organizer Alexis Faure, “The goal of this event is to support one another and bring the community together to raise awareness of domestic violence. I have been an artist my entire life and I have always had a strong passion to create all types of art and crafts. I think being creative is a very therapeutic outlet.”