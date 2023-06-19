A.R. takes the stage for week 3 of Concerts in the Park

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This week will mark the third week of the Concerts in the Park series, where local band A.R. will be performing. The concert takes place at Bunning Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The band considers themselves as progressive metal with most of their original music being more hard rock. A.R. consists of 4 members, these members include lead guitarist and backup vocalist Jeromy, bassist and pianist Brandon, drummer Rick, and lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist is Steve.

A.R. is a local band with 3 of the members being from Evanston and bassist Brandon from Rock Springs. Jeromy and Rick initially started the band back in 2004, and at the time did not have a lead vocalist. The two happened to stumble upon Steve singing karaoke. Jeromy and Rick then proceeded to pursue Steve as lead vocalist. The band continued to find their sound and recruit more members there-after. In a recent interview, Steve says all members of the band are best friends, their styles mesh together very well, and they are excited to play this coming Wednesday.