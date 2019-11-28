A record tying 5 Cowgirls receive All-MWC volleyball honors

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 28, 2019) – On Wednesday it was announced a total of five Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball players received All-Mountain West Volleyball honors. The 18-member All-Mountain West Team and the six Honorable Mention selections were selected by the league’s head coaches.

Madi Fields, Jackie McBride, and Tara Traphagan were all named to the All-Mountain West Team. Mackenzie Coates was an Honorable Mention selection. The four All-Mountain West Team selections for Wyoming is the most honorees in program history. The five individual honors are the most since 1989 when Wyoming was a member of the High Country Athletic Conference.

It is the third consecutive honor for Jackie McBride to be named All-Mountain West. She ranked fourth in the league in hitting percentage with a .369 clip, third in the MW averaging 1.36 blocks per set and was seventh in the conference averaging 3.65 points. McBride was second on the team during league play with 190 kills and had a team-best 94 total blocks and 252 points. She was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week on Nov. 18, the third player of the week honor of her career.

Tara Traphagan received the second All-Mountain West honor of her career having been named to the All-MW Team in 2017. Traphagan was third on the team during Mountain West play with 178 kills (2.66 per set), a .279 hitting percentage and 196.5 points. On Nov. 11, Traphagan was named the MW’s Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

This is Madi Fields first year to be named to the All-Mountain West Team. She was named the MW’s Defensive Player of the Week four times over the last six weeks. Fields lead the conference in both digs (326) and digs per set (4.72). She also became Wyoming’s all-time leader in career digs. Fields led the Cowgirls with 22 service aces and finished just outside of the top-10 in the league averaging .32 per set during league action.

This is also KC McMahon first All-Mountain West honor. She finished fifth in the league with a team-best 3.30 kills per set during 2019 MW play while her 3.62 points per set ranked eighth in the league. McMahon notched 218 kills during conference play and also had 36 total blocks.

Freshman Mackenzie Coates was named an Honorable Mention selection. She finished second in the league averaging 10.67 assists per set, finishing just behind Colorado State’s Katie Oleksak, the MW Player of the Year. Coates had a pair of double-doubles during conference play in 2019. She tallied 459 assists, 25 kills while hitting .362, averaged 1.84 digs per set, with 29 total blocks.

The Cowgirls, 21-8 on the season, will play in the postseason for the third-straight season. Wyoming earned the NIVC’s automatic bid after finishing second (16-2) in the league. The Cowgirls are waiting to hear if they receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.