A special showing of The Polar Express at the Broadway Theater today

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 22, 2023 — Today is the last day to watch the special showing of The Polar Express at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs! WyoRadio and Infinity Power and Controls are proud sponsors of this special event. Showtime will be today, Friday, December 22nd, at 2:00 p.m. Admission is just $5.00 at the door. It is recommended that families arrive at least 15 minutes before the movie starts to secure tickets and find their preferred seats.

Feel free to stay cozy in your pajamas as you enjoy watching the story of a young boy embarking on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express on Christmas Eve while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

After the screenings, WyoRadio and Infinity Power and Controls will give away movie-themed gift bags, and a special guest will be there to welcome everyone!