A story of two Winchesters

The “Kane Carbine,” a Winchester Model 1894 in .25-35, recently researched through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program. It has an interesting feature: a unique semi-pistol grip buttstock quite different from the pistol-grip buttstocks normally fitted at the factory.



Bub Meeks’s .25-35 Model 1894 Winchester, currently on exhibit at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. It was recovered by lawman Joe Davenport and later donated to the museum.



SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently examined and researched a rifle that is a near-twin to one currently on exhibit; a carbine that belonged to an outlaw associate of Butch Cassidy’s.

Both rifles are lever-action Winchester Model 1894 carbines chambered for the .25-35 cartridge. The ‘94, a John Moses Browning design, was one of the most popular sporting rifles ever made and was the first commercially-available rifle manufactured for a smokeless powder cartridge. Introduced in 1894, well over 7,000,000 were made. (The 1,000,000th Model 1894 was presented to President Calvin Coolidge in 1927, the 1,500,000th to President Harry Truman in 1948, and the 2,000,000th to President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953.)

In 1895 it became available in .25-35 Winchester and .30 Winchester Centerfire (.30 WCF), which is far better known as the .30-30. Later, it was chambered as well for the .32 Winchester Special, in addition to other cartridges over the years.

The carbine examined through the museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program was manufactured in March or April of 1927. It has passed down through four generations of a ranching and farming family from the Kane, Wyoming area in Big Horn County. (Established in 1912, Kane is gone now, submerged beneath the waters of Big Horn Lake, which was created when the Yellowtail Dam was completed on the Big Horn River in Montana in the 1960s.)

The museum’s .25-35 Model 1894 once belonged to Henry Rhodes “Bub” Meeks, thought of by many Old West historians as a true “hard luck” outlaw. In 1896, he, Butch Cassidy, and a third outlaw named Elzy Lay robbed the Montpelier Bank in Montpelier, Idaho, and got away with some $7,000. The next year Meeks and two different accomplices robbed a store in Fort Bridger, Wyoming, and all three were caught. At his trial for the Montpelier holdup, Meeks was found guilty and sentenced to 35 years in the Idaho State Penitentiary.

Lawman Joe Davenport, at left as a deputy sheriff

The remaining years of Meeks’s life were a litany of misfortune and misery, including suicide attempts and having his leg amputated after he was shot by a prison guard during a botched escape. He was eventually committed to the Wyoming State Hospital for the Insane in Evanston in 1912 and died there the same year.

Meeks’s rifle was recovered by Joe Davenport, who served as a deputy sheriff in Moffat County, Colorado, and Sweetwater County, Wyoming, and as a police officer in Rock Springs, Wyoming. It can be seen at the County Museum.

A detailed account of Meeks’s life, “Bub Meeks and a Wild Bunch Winchester,” by museum staff member Dick Blust, can be found on WyoHistory.org, the online encyclopedia of the

Wyoming State Historical Society, at www.wyohistory.org/encyclopedia/bub-meeks-and-wild-bunch-winchester

According to the Internet Movie Data Base at https://www.imdb.com/title/tt16420332/, a documentary film about Meeks, The Forgotten Outlaw: The Bub Meeks Story is being produced and is tentatively scheduled for release in 2023. The film’s director, Nik Tizekker, visited the museum recently while conducting research.

Those with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at [email protected]. There is no charge for the museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program service.