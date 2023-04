Photo courtesy of Google Maps

April 6, 2023 — The A Street Viaduct in Rock Springs will be closed today for street lighting work. The closure was supposed to have occurred last Monday but was delayed by the recent winter snowstorm.

Today’s closure is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. As a result, traffic delays are to be expected. City officials are asking motorists to please adhere to all traffic control devices.