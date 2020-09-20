A student at Head Start has tested positive for COVID-19

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 20, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — Sweetwater County School District #1 was notified today of their first confirmed case of COVID-19. A student at Head Start has tested positive.

According to the press release, all families that have possibly been exposed will directly be notified from Public Health with guidance. All families within Head Start have been properly notified from the District level. At this time the two teachers and class are being quarantined.