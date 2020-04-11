A taste of winter weather returns tonight and Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 11, 2020) — A cold, wet weather system will be moving into the region later today. The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has Sweetwater County’s forecast calling for a 50% chance of rain this afternoon, increasing to 70% tonight. Tonight’s rain will change to snow after 9 p.m. with possibly an inch of snow accumulation tonight in the Rock Springs/Green River area.

The weather system with also bring a return to cooler temperatures will with tonight’s low at 19 degrees and Sunday’s high near 35 degrees with a 30% chance of morning snow showers with little accumulation. Mondays high will remain in the upper 30’s, before warming into the mid-40’s Tuesday.

Travel could be very difficult later tonight with patchy blowing snow significantly reducing visibility as winds could gust near 40 mph through the night. Winds will calm to 10-25 mph Sunday.

Winter Storm Warning for parts of Sweetwater County and Fremont County 6 p.m. tonight to 6 p.m. Sunday

Heavy snow expected with total snow accumulations of four to eight inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

WHERE…Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations.

Winter Weather Advisory of areas of Sublette and Lincoln counties from 6 p.m. tonight to 12 p.m. Sunday

Snow expected with total snow accumulations of four to eight inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

Winter Storm Warning for parts of Fremont County from 6 p.m. tonight to 6 p.m. Sunday

Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of four to eight inches in the Lander Foothills, eight to 15 inches in the Wind River Mountains. Wind could gust as high as 40 mph in the mountains.

WHERE…Wind River Mountains East and Lander Foothills.

Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Fremont County from 6 p.m. tonight to 6 p.m. Sunday

Snow expected with total snow accumulations of three to six inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

WHERE…Upper Wind River Basin and Wind River Basin.