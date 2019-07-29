EventsNews A Time To Remember Superior All-Class Reunion festivities wrap Sunday with picnic in Superior July 29, 2019 0 30 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Superior, Wyoming — Pictured from left counter-clockwise around the table are Connie (Dunn) Jensen, Dennis Carlson, Nancy (Tarter) Carlson, Frank Prevedel and Bill Korhonen taking a look at the Superior All-Class Reunion booklet created by Prevedel for the event. The picnic on Sunday in Superior was attended by about 175 former Superior High School classmates and their families. (Wyo4News Photo/Ann Jantz) William Rizzi poses with his Superior Class of 1949 shirt. He and a few of his fellow classmates celebrate their 70th class reunion this year. (Wyo4News Photo/Ann Jantz) The square in Superior was filled with people in town Sunday for the Superior All-Class Reunion this weekend. Attendees stuck to the shady areas at the edge of the square. (Wyo4News Photo/Ann Jantz)