A touring exhibition of indigenous American artists to come to the Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center

This artwork by artist John Pepion will be on exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center from November 3 – December 29 as part of GROUNDED art exhibition.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — GROUNDED, a strategic and timely art exhibition organized by ArtSpirit, the arts initiative of Episcopal Church in Wyoming, and CARAVAN, a global arts non-profit, will be showcased in Rock Springs, Wyoming at the Community Fine Arts Center from Nov. 3 – Dec. 29, 2023 as part of its multi-year international tour, with a unique opening program and reception on Nov. 3 at 5:00 p.m. with special speakers, participating artists, an Indigenous drum circle, and the cedaring of the artwork to which all are invited.

The art exhibit, GROUNDED, curated by acclaimed Northern Arapaho artist Robert Martinez, brings together 15 premier and emerging contemporary artists from 8 Indigenous American tribes, traditionally based in and around the Great Plains. It is an artistic exploration that seeks to inspire our imaginations about our need to be “grounded” in our relationship with all of creation: the earth and its wildlife, each other, and ourselves.

The creative work of this inspiring group of artists serves as a visual representation of the worldview, wisdom, and learnings of their ancestors. Grounded in the interconnectedness of the sacred, the natural world, and one another, Native American traditional beliefs see everything on the earth as living in a relationship. Their spiritual wisdom is therefore essential to developing a “sacred harmony” between all peoples and the earth.

The artists were invited to participate based on the artist’s previous work and their ability to express the exhibition’s theme through the lens of their heritage and cultural worldview.

This exhibition seeks to enable the artists to share their culture, heritage, and sacred traditions to help us heal our world and foster wholeness among all peoples.

The public is invited to see this exhibit and the permanent collection on display at the CFAC at 400 C Street in Rock Springs. Hours at the center are Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. For more information about the exhibition and associated programming, contact Genie Osburn, Communications Manager for The Episcopal Church in Wyoming: [email protected].