A very merry carnival at the Rock Springs Civic Center today

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 11, 2021 — The Rock Spring Civic Center Christmas Carnival is today, Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will take place at the Civic Center, located at 410 North Street.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Children aged 3 through 12 will have so much to do. Most kids love bounce houses! There will be three different ones for them to choose from, and several games to play. Santa will surprise the kids, as he makes his appearance around 1:30 p.m.

Everyone will love the free hot cocoa and hot apple cider, and coffee will be available for adults. Although the first 300 children will received a stocking, there will be a raffle for the lucky winner of a 7-foot-tall stocking filled with toys and games!

Admission is $2 or two cans of food per child. Fun and festive things are happening around the community this weekend, but children won’t want to miss this carnival!

To learn more, contact the Rock Springs Civic Center at 307-352-1420.