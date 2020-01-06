A very windy Monday is coming Sweetwater County’s way

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 6, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming is stating we could have a very windy Monday here in Sweetwater County.

A fairly strong upper level disturbance as well as an increasing surface pressure will cause strong winds this morning and through the day. Weather forecasters are calling for west winds at 30 to 40 mph and possible gusts to 50 mph.

While the weather forecast is stating that winds tonight will decrease in intensity, the Sweetwater County area can still expect nighttime winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Winds are expected to lighten to around 10 mph by Tuesday.