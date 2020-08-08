AA State Baseball Tournament down to four teams

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 8, 2020) — The American Legion AA State Baseball Tournament is now down to just four teams after Friday’s play at the Wataha Sports Complex in Rock Springs.
Yesterday, Sheridan eliminated Evanston 15-5 and Casper remained alive with a 14-9 win over Jackson in the day’s other loser-out game. In Friday’s battle of the tournament’s two undefeated teams, Cheyenne prevailed with a 7-6 win over Gillette.
Here is Saturday’s schedule:
4 p.m. Casper vs. Gillette (Loser out game)
7 p.m. Sheridan vs. Cheyenne (Sheridan must win, Cheyenne undefeated)
The tournament will conclude Sunday.