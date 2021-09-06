Abandon or court forfeited vehicle auction tomorrow

September 6, 2021 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles on Tuesday, September 7, at 10 a.m. The auction will take place at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on US Highway 191 in Rock Springs.

A public showing will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the auction bidding beginning at 10 a.m. Photos for vehicles to be auctioned can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The following vehicles are scheduled for auction:

2013 Toyota Camry (starting bid of $594)

2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser (starting bid of $228)

1998 Honda Civic (starting bid of $552)

2005 GMC Yukon (starting bid of $552)

1999 Subaru Outback (starting bid of $564)

Please call Kelly at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for any questions ahead of Tuesday’s auction, (307) 872-3866.