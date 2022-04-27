Abandoned and court-forfeited vechile auction taking place this Tuesday

Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

April 27, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles next Tuesday, May 3, at 11 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Gates open at 10:30 a.m., and bidding begins at 11 a.m.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office occasionally sells abandoned property and property held pursuant to court-ordered writs of execution. Some of the property is seized and sold to satisfy civil judgments. When sales are ordered, notices will be posted in public places and published in accordance with Wyoming law before holding a public auction.

Photos of the to-be auction items can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The following vehicles are up for auction:

– 2007 Chrysler Sebring (starting bid of $150)

– 2002 Dodge Durango (starting bid of $150)

– 2001 Volkswagen Beetle (starting bid of $100)

– 2008 Chrysler Aspen (starting bid of $100)

– 2001 Buick Park Avenue (starting bid of $570)

– 2004 Toyota Camry (starting bid of $264)

– Boat & boat trailer (starting bid of $100)

For any questions ahead of next Tuesday’s auction, contact Kelly at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 872-3866.

