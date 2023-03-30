Abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction coming up next Tuesday

March 30, 2023 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will hold another court forfeited and abandoned vehicle auction next Tuesday at Rock Springs. The auction will begin at 10 a.m., with a public viewing of the vehicles to begin at 9:30.
Currently, five vehicles and one camper trailer are on the auction block. The following vehicles are up for auction:
1998 Ford Expedition (starting bid of $100)
2000 Chevrolet Blazer (starting bid of $240)
2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer (starting bid of $216)
1999 Pontiac Grand Am (starting bid of $100)
2005 Honda Accord (starting bid of $180)
Unknown Camper Trailer (starting bid of $100)
You can see photos on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.