Abandoned cat at Red Desert Humane Society left in plastic bag

On a cold winter morning, at 5:45 in the morning, Heidi, the Shelter Manager at the Red Desert Humane Society was contacted by the shelter cleaner and was told “There’s a cat in a bag out front”.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 21, 2024 — On Feb. 13, at 5:45 in the morning, Heidi Driggs, the Shelter Manager at the Red Desert Humane Society was contacted by the shelter cleaner and was told “There’s a cat in a bag out front”.

According to Driggs, “There was a little bit of silence from me as I registered what she had just said. The next things out of my mouth were a few bad words, as you can imagine I was very upset that someone would do this.”

As it turns out, someone left a beautiful cat in a cloth cat carrier, in a garbage bag and closed it up!! The cat was still alive and was meowing. The kennel and the cat were soaked in urine, and the cat was shivering from being left in the cold.

“We got him cleaned up, warm and gave him some food. He looked to be in good health and was extremely sweet. I got him to the Vet right away for a checkup and he was given a clean bill of health. He is now neutered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped. I named him Spartacus. He is a love bug of a cat, and just wants to be loved back,” said Driggs.

Spartacus is now neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and has a clean bill of health.

So far Spartacus has done well with other cats, but is not the biggest fan of dogs. He is estimated to be around 2-3 years old and Spartacus is now ready to be adopted. “While I am very happy Spartacus was not harmed in any way after being left outside for us to find, I want to say that this is not the correct way to go about surrendering an animal,” said Driggs.

The Humane Society, along with Rock Springs and Green River Animal Controls take owner surrenders on a daily basis. The Humane Society does charge a surrender fee. The fee is not to try and make things worse for the person who has to surrender, it is because the Red Desert Humane Society is not a city funded Shelter like the Animal Control. They are a non-profit rescue. This means, without donations, they would not be able to stay open. The owner surrender fee goes towards helping us get the animal fixed, vaccinated, fed, and housed until a new owner comes along. We try really hard to work with people on the surrender fee and will lower it if necessary.

The Red Desert Humane Society asks that you please don’t abandon your animals. Animal Shelter and Rescue facilities everywhere are overwhelmed right now with owner surrenders and abandoned animals. Before you adopt an animal, and bring an animal into your home, be sure you are ready on every level to care for that animal for its entire life.

“I encourage people to call and donate some of their time at the Humane Society, or Animal Control so they can see how things are run and what we do on a daily basis. It is not an easy job some days, but the level of passion we have for this job is unexplainable. I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else,” said Driggs.

The Red Desert Humane Society is in the middle of getting a good security camera system in place. Please call to schedule an appointment if you are interested in adopting. 307-362-1636.