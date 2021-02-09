Abandoned/court-forfeited vehicle auction happening Friday

Advertisement

February 9, 2021 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. A public viewing will begin at 9 a.m. At present, 10 vehicles will be auctioned at Auto Recyclers Wyoming, located at the 654 I-80 Service Road just east of Rock Springs.

According to a post on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the following vehicles are scheduled for auction:

– 2008 Ford Focus, – 2002 Buick Century, – 2009 Saturn Aura, – 2005 Hyundai Tucson, – 1981 Chevrolet pickup 10 series, – 1997 Honda Civic, – 1999 Ford pickup F150 series, – 2000 Buick Lesabre, – 1991 Honda Accord, – 2005 Hyundai Tucson.

For any questions ahead of Friday’s auction, please call Becky at (307) 352-4949.