Abandoned/court forfeited vehicle auction occurring his Tuesday

Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

July 28, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will be conducting another abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction this coming Tuesday, August 2, at the Rock Springs office.

Currently, nine vehicles and a camper are listed to be auctioned.

Here is the most current list of auction items:

– 1993 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (starting bid of $100)

– 2006 Chevrolet Uplander (starting bid of $100)

– 2002 Honda Accord (starting bid of $192)

– 2011 Hyundai Accent (starting bid of $192)

– 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor (starting bid of $192)

– 1983 Ford F-250 (starting bid of $100)

– 2004 Chrysler Sebring (starting bid of $306)

– 2014 Chevrolet Camaro (starting bid of $576)

– 2008 Dodge Durango (starting bid announced morning of the auction)

– 2008 Forest River camper (starting bid announced morning of the auction)

The public viewing will take place Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 10 a.m. Photos of the to-be-auction vehicles can be found on the Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.