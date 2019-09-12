Able Hands shows off artwork of Rose Klein

Photos and story by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Able Hands in downtown Rock Springs was renovated in the summer/fall of 2018. The old building gained a fresh, new look on the interior.

The renovation in the high-ceiling interior also left the business — which services individuals with traumatic brain injuries and developmental disabilities by providing person-directed habilitation services — with tall, blank walls.

Case Manager/Care Coordinator Max Mickelson thought the walls could stand some decoration. That was when he contacted local artist Rose Klein.

Able Hands presented Klein’s efforts Tuesday evening. Three large murals plus a number of Klein’s smaller works were on display for members of the public to see and enjoy.

“I started thinking about what we could do with these big, stark wall,” Mickelson said. “That’s when we hired Rose.”

Klein’s murals include a large rendition of the iconic Rock Springs coal arch, located in the large room at the front of the building. Other murals are a kraken in Mickelson’s office and a bison in a smaller front office.

Klein is known for the large murals she has painted outside on several of the downtown buildings. Her first mural is located at Bank Court and is a depiction of the historic Chinese massacre.

He latest work is at 725 North Front Street. Called “Lioness,” the work focuses on women’s rights, in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Wyoming women’s suffrage movement.