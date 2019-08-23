Able Hands to Host Open House Sept. 10

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Able Hands is hosting an open house to showcase the murals of the exceptionally-talented local artist Rose Klein.

The open house is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Able Hands building located at 126 Elk Street in Rock Springs. Drinks and light refreshments will be served.

“We look forward to welcoming you into our building, sharing her art with you, and giving you an opportunity to visit with the artist herself,” an Able Hands press release states.

Klein, who studied drawing and design at Western Wyoming Community College, has created several murals throughout the Rock Springs community. In May she was awarded a grant through Sweetwater County BOCES to display her artwork on the electrical box near the walking path at Western.

She graduated with honors in May and continues her art explorations in the community.