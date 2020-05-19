SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 19, 2020) — For voters in Sweetwater County, if you want to fill out and send in an absentee ballot for the upcoming elections, you do not need to have the ballot notarized. For those with any confusion regarding this, officials at the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office clarified this stance:

Absentee ballots do not need to be notarized and the Sweetwater County Clerk has never discussed moving forward with this as a requirement.

The only document that we require to be notarized is if someone decides to mail in a Wyoming Voter Registration Application. They will need to complete the form and sign the oath before an oath-taking officer. If they fill the form out in our office, they can sign in front of an Election deputy.

The Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office did release its 2020 Primary Election Proclamation last week. Read the proclamation below: