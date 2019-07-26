Accident Involving WHP Vehicle And Pickup Injures Two

Cheyenne, WY (7/26/19) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting on an accident that occurred Thursday afternoon involving a WHP vehicle and pickup.

According to the WHP, the accident happened on US 85 south of Cheyenne at the Jefferson Road and US 85 junction. The collision occurred when the patrolling trooper vehicle on US 85 collided with a pickup truck entering the highway from Jefferson Road.

The collision resulted in both the trooper and the driver of the pickup to be transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Both suffered what was described as minor injuries.

No names of those involved have been released. The incident is still under investigation.