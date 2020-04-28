According to study, UW ranks 25th safest among college campuses in America in 2020

(April 28, 2020) — In a study done by YourLocalSecurity, the University of Wyoming ranks the 25th safest among college campuses in America in 2020.

The study stated:

Although the University of Wyoming may be the last school on our list, it’s still one of the safest campuses in the nation (and it has plenty of campus safety measures to boot).

The college’s violent crime rate of 0.98 and hate crime and VAWA rate of 0.80 don’t even reach 1.0 per 10,000 people. Plus, UW offers a mental health and suicide crisis hotline after-hours and on weekends for students that need to speak with a counselor.

Campus danger usually manifests in the form of violent crimes and property thefts, so we appreciate UW’s efforts to think outside of the box when it comes to student safety.

BYU-Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, was ranked the safest campus in America in 2020. To read the full study click here.