Account, GoFundMe Page Set Up To Help 5-year-old Accident Victim

Emma Skorcz was hurt in the accident that claimed her mother's life

Rock Springs, Wyoming — A donation account has been set up for the daughter of Ashley Skorcz. Ashley died in a car accident on U.S. Highway 191 north of Rock Springs this past weekend.

The account, titled Emma Benefit, has been set up at RSNB bank for Emma Skorcz, who was flown to the University of Utah Hospital after being hurt in the accident. She is now recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. The donations will be used to help pay for costs incurred from the accident.

Family friend Kelly Lovell has also started a GoFundMe campaign, Emma’s Cause. The page can be found on Facebook at gf.me/u/ug2i4i.

A benefit dinner is planned to help the family with costs. A taco dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Eden Valley Community Center, 4017 North U.S. Highway 191 in Farson. Organizer Shirley DeLambert said items and pies will be auctioned. Lovell also noted a silent auction is planned at this event.

Misty Bomba at Elk Bomb Shooting Supplies in Rock Springs is also donating a Marck MGI 2 caliber rifle to be raffled off at the store. People can pick up raffle tickets at the store located at 2400 Foothill Boulevard Suite 3B.

To donate, please contact Heather Dean at RSNB Bank at 307-362-8801 or drop by either RSNB branch location.