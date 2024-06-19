Accused Utah woman testifies on third day of murder trial

June 19, 2024 — Wyo4News

The trial of State v. Rene Daniels continued today. Daniels is on trial for allegedly causing the death of her former boyfriend, Emiliano “Chico” Morales III, by running him over with her vehicle. She faces charges of Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle for the incident that occurred on May 24, 2023, in the parking lot of the 9th Street Kum N’ Go in Rock Springs.

Today’s proceedings were marked by Daniels’s testimony. The court examined her relationship with Morales, its deterioration, and the events leading up to the tragic incident. In addition, the court delved into the motivations behind Daniels’s decision to transport Morales to the Sweetwater Memorial emergency room.

Daniels expressed to the prosecution that they focused only on the negative aspects of her relationship with Morales, neglecting the parts she considered “good.” Even though she was struggling to remember specific details, she consistently and emphatically asserted that Morales’s death was not a result of her intentional actions.

After Daniels’s testimony, the prosecution recalled Detective Ken Davis of the Rock Springs Police Department. Davis discussed the department’s recreation of the crime scene and the initial fingerprinting of Daniels’s vehicle. This was to determine if Morales had struck the car in anger, as Daniels claimed. The defense argued that the recreation could not accurately capture the emotional context of the original incident.

Once the prosecution and defense had presented their cases, the court took the opportunity to brief the jurors on their crucial responsibility to evaluate the evidence carefully. The court will reconvene tomorrow at 9 a.m. for the closing arguments. Stay tuned to Wyo4News for the latest developments from this compelling trial.