Achievements highlight Rock Springs City Council meeting

May 8, 2024 – Wyo4News Staff

Last night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting included an array of notable local individuals, showcasing both the talent and initiatives within the community.

Emma Zanetti (center) Wyo4News photo

Emma Zanetti was lauded for her acceptance into the Boston Conservatory at Berklee and Manhattan School of Music, where she will receive a $20,000 scholarship. Zanetti also treated attendees to a captivating performance during the proceedings.

Future Business Leaders of America (Front Row) Wyo4News photo

Two members of the Future Business Leaders of America were celebrated for their achievements. Ethan Green won the CNC Programming Skills USA State Championship, while Makalyee Robles won the Architectural Drafting Skills USA State Championship. Both champions and their teammates are now preparing for nationals in Florida and have initiated a fundraiser, Sawdust and Smiles, with the goal of raising $30,000 to fund the five-day competition.

As part of their fundraising efforts, an open house-style tour of the workshop at Rock Springs High School is scheduled for May 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

TWLOHA, Wyo4News photo

Representatives from the nonprofit organization To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) delivered a presentation on the crucial issue of suicide prevention. Providing an array of resources, both local and country-wide, TWLOHA emphasized the importance of community support in addressing mental health challenges.

Danielle Rushing announced an upcoming event, Move it For 5k Run, aimed at raising funds to support the cause. The run is scheduled to take place at Western’s Pendulum, with check-in opening at 11 am and the run commencing at 11:45 pm.