ACLU, Juntos fight for immigrant rights

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 23, 2019) — Antonio J Serrano, chairman of the immigrant rights group “Juntos”, presented last night at Western Wyoming Community College about the growing issues of immigrant relations with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Serrano aims to open the eyes of those in Wyoming who don’t believe in the growing issues of deportation, incarceration, and mistreatment of immigrants.

Serrano, the son of an immigrant father who crossed the border at 14, dealt with racism from a young age growing up in Wyoming. In an effort to assimilate him properly into American heritage, Serrano was deprived of many Hispanic heritages.

His parents would not speak Spanish to him in the home, asked that he dress and act American, and most importantly to keep his father’s immigration a secret.

“We’re taught to put our heads down,” Serrano said.

Upset with the presidential election of Donald Trump, Serrano, and many other immigrants began to organize and push for change inside the state, naming their group “Juntos”. Juntos originally started with a rapid response center, that aimed to help distressed immigrants, and support the families that are targeted by ICE.

They were then noticed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Wyoming, who they are now partnered with. The partnership allows Juntos’ influence to be more wide-spread, and offer support to the entire state of Wyoming, instead of just local communities.

Serrano offered a number of harrowing stories related to the treatment of immigrants in Wyoming. Some were taken from families and friends without notice and deported, others had their lives taken by a combination of local law enforcement and ICE.

Serrano offered advice for immigrants who may run into law enforcement or ICE in the coming months. “Stay quiet, say as little as possible. Never let them search you without a proper warrant signed by a judge. Get a lawyer. Don’t sign anything that hasn’t been read through by your lawyer,” He said.

Recently, Serrano organized a protest during a commissioners meeting in Evanston, where another immigrant detention center is being planned to build. Evanston passed the resolution to create the center, originally meant to be a 500-bed facility, which is now being planned to have 1,000 beds, and plans to bring 800 immigrants through its doors a month.

“These are not nice places,” Serrano said. “There’s cells, bars, and barbed wire fences. That sounds like a prison to me.”