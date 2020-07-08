Active COVID-19 cases around 449 in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 8, 2020) — Gov. Mark Gordon gave COVID-19 statistics in his media briefing on Wednesday, July 8, and he said there are around 449 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming. Gordon said hundreds of people are in quarantine in Laramie County.

Two new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County, bringing the total to 114.

Statewide, Gordon reported 26 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are now 1,404 laboratory-confirmed cases and 336 probable cases. 1,291 of those cases have recovered. The death toll due to the virus is now 21 after the death of a Laramie County man due to COVID-19 was reported on July 7 by the Wyoming Department of Health.

