Active COVID-19 cases at UW rise to 47 ahead of Labor Day weekend

LARAMIE, WYOMING (September 4, 2020) — The University of Wyoming (UW) reported a significant increase in cases of COVID-19 infection this week, with at least eight new cases Friday, September 4, and a total of 34 in the past four days.

That brings the number of active cases among the UW community to 47 — 10 students living on campus and 37 students living off-campus. There are no active cases involving UW employees.

New cases reported over the past two days included 12 students exhibiting symptoms of the disease and eight who were asymptomatic. Twelve more students are being monitored for symptoms and awaiting test results. Uw paused its phased fall return plan after seven symptomatic students tested positive September 2.

Six students diagnosed with the virus are isolated in on-campus housing, while the others are isolating off-campus. With the new cases, the number of people in 14-day quarantine, because they had been in close contact with infected individuals, rose from 72 on September 3, to 98 Friday, September 4.

The total number of COVID-19 cases among UW students and employees since the pandemic began is 113.

In a message to the UW community on Friday, September 4, President Ed Seidel expresses hope for a resumption of the phased return plan but says it likely will depend upon whether students and employees adhere to the restrictions of UW’s pause plan over Labor Day weekend.

Seidel also notes that some of the students infected with the virus are experiencing serious symptoms.

While the hospitalized student and those in isolation and quarantine are receiving support from UW, the Dean of Students Office is conducting an inquiry into last weekend’s gatherings — where COVID safety measure reportedly were not followed — with the intent of pursuing student conduct proceedings. Students hosting or attending such gatherings will be placed on interim suspension from UW and will have their campus access temporarily restricted. Students who are placed on interim suspension may not attend classes until their student conduct cases are resolved. Additionally, all students involved who attend these gatherings will be referred to the Dean of Students Office for conduct proceedings. Possible conduct outcomes include probation, suspension, and dismissal from UW.

The COVID contingency plan previously approved by UW’s Board of Trustees directs that five or more positive tests of symptomatic individuals among UW students and employees in Laramie in a single day would prompt a pause of five business days. By the end of that period Wednesday, September 9, Seidel will determine the next steps, such as returning to the phased fall return plan or shifting to a fully virtual environment.

UW’s fall semester classes began August 24, with online course delivery under UW’s phased return plan.

More information about the pause is available at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available. During the pause, UW plans to provide daily email updates on the latest developments. Those with questions may also call 307-766-COVD (2683), or email [email protected].