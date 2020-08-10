Active fire behavior on Bradley Fire held in check by BLM Wyoming Fire Crews

RAWLINS, WY (August 10, 2020) – According to officials from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District, the Bradley Fire, north of Rawlins, grew by only 100-acres due to firefighter efforts and aviation support which held the fire along the northern section of the Long Creek drainage as it tried to burn towards Tin Cup Creek and Little Long Creek. The Bradley Fire is currently 1,700 acres and 10% contained.

Advertisement

Today crews will focus on strengthening fire lines, conduct mop-up operations, and protect valuable resources. Wildland firefighters will directly engage the fire if there is a high probability of success and risk to personnel is manageable. Evacuations remain in effect along Long Creek due to accessibility issues and active fire operations. The forecast calls for another day of red flag weather conditions in the area.

Advertisement

The Bradley Fire started at approximately 2:30 p.m. on August 7, 2020. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Please report all wildfires immediately to the Casper Fire Dispatch Center (WY) at 1-800-295-9953.