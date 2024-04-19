Actors’ Mission 24-Hour Man vs. Machine production starts tonight

April 19, 2024 — Wyo4News

Starting at 6 p.m. tonight at the Broadway Theater, the Actor’s Mission will begin its 24-hour Man vs. Machine production. The page-to-stage event will have participants meeting at 6 tonight to begin creating plays while an AI generator will create a separate script.

Later tonight, actors will start learning lines and producing sets and costumes, while directors will begin producing the show that will be shown to the public on Saturday at 7 p.m. The final Saturday production is free to the public, and the traditional no-charge meal will be served one hour before the performance.