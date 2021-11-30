Actors’ Mission building renovation moving forward with help of donations and volunteers

November 30, 2021 — Community theatre enhances the social lives of everyone involved, from actors to producers to viewers. It develops the skills of actors and producers and promotes a community spirit.

Actors’ Mission, a nonprofit theater group, has been renovating for five years the building donated to them at 440 South Main Street in downtown Rock Springs. In order to move to the next stage of renovation, they need community support in the way of donations and volunteer workers.

As announced before each performance of their last production, Beer for Breakfast, a private donor posed a Challenge Match, offering to match up to $10,000 if the Actors’ Mission raised $16,000 by November 15. The fundraising efforts were successful, and a donation of $4,000 was granted to the Actors’ Mission from the Wyoming Community Foundation.

“We have raised a little money through fundraisers and have had some generous donors recently so that we can afford to pay for some smaller projects this winter,” said Rick Cozad, Actors’ Mission Board member, and retired Rock Springs Fire Department Battalion Chief.

The Actors’ Mission has been in the demolition phase of their soon-to-be new home, actively replacing plumbing and infrastructure. Currently, four or five board members have been doing most of the work. They are always looking for able-bodied persons who might want to give some of their time to help with the work.

“We can always find things for people to do, whether it’s sorting props, putting things in storage, or helping with demolition,” Cozad said. “Not everything involves a hammer.”

One way to donate is by becoming a Sustaining Member. With a monthly gift by credit or debit card, members receive discounts at local businesses or free items with a purchase. One-time donations are also greatly appreciated.

Donations are accepted through the Actors’ Mission website. Those wishing to donate time to help with renovation may contact them on their Facebook page.

Their next production, “Pandemic Trilogy,” is about a family’s interactions during the COVID pandemic. Performances are set for January 14 – 16 and January 20 – 22. As always, admission is free, as is a pre-performance dinner.

Actors’ Mission can continue, in keeping with their company mission statement, bringing people together to “Feed the Body and Nourish the Mind.” But it takes the whole community to keep them flourishing and expanding.