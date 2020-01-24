Actors’ Mission ‘Church and State’ final three performances this weekend

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 24, 2020) — The Actors’ Mission will present their final three performances of “Church and State” tonight and Saturday night at 7 p.m., and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. All performances will take place at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs.

Advertisement

The dramedy is about faith, politics and “The Twitter”. The story line sheds light on issues of gun control, faith, and social media, as well as providing a healthy dose of comedic relief throughout the production.

The play was written by Jason Odell Williams and is directed by Rock Springs native and Actors’ Mission board President Rick Cozad.

Admission is free with a no-charge meal presented one hour prior to each performance.