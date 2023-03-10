Actors’ Mission latest production opens tonight

March 10, 2023 — Tonight is opening night for the latest production of the Actors’ Mission as they present two separate one-act plays at the Broadway Theater. Tonight’s performance will begin at 7 p.m., with the show also taking place on Saturday night at 7. There is no admission, and a free meal will be served one hour before each show.

According to a press release, the two one-act plays explore complex morality and mortality issues. The first play, Everybody, was written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins as a humorous modern adaptation of the fifteenth-century morality play Everyman. It examines the meaning of life, as well as what we can take with us at its end.

The second play, No Exit, is an existentialist classic by Jean-Paul Sartre. It is a spellbinding character piece focusing on three newly deceased people dealing with who they were in the world and what will happen to them now.

The one-act plays will also be presented next Thursday and Friday nights with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on March 18.

Actors’ Mission Next Production Auditions Announced

Open auditions for the Actors’ Mission production of the comedy play “Ripcord” will occur this Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at the Broadway Theater. Audition times on all three nights are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Available roles are for two women who can portray characters 60-70 years old and one woman portraying a character 30 to 40 years old. Three men’s parts are also available for those able to portray characters 20 to 40. No previous experience is required.

Go to the Actors’ Mission website for more information.