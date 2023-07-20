Actors’ Mission open auditions for September play this weekend and Monday

July 20, 2023 — The Actors’ Mission is getting set to open their next production by holding open auditions this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Auditions will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and Monday at the Actors’ Mission, 440 South Main St. in Downtown Rock Springs.

A wide range of large and small roles will be available for various ages with no experience or advance preparation necessary.

According to information received from the Actors’ Mission, auditions are for the play The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade (typically shortened as Marat/Sade). The story is set in an insane asylum some years after the French Revolution. It shows the famed libertine philosopher Marquis De Sade directing his fellow asylum inmates in a chaotic drama about the assassination of politician Jean-Paul Marat.

Often breaking character, rules, and the fourth wall, the patients deliver a high-energy “play within a play” about human suffering, class struggle, and power.

The play is set to run at the end of September at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs.