Actor’s Mission premiering “Ripcord” beginning this weekend

Actor’s Mission Flyer

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Actors’ Mission will perform “Ripcord,” a contemporary comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire, as the final show of its 20th season. Roy O. Hansen, Jr., a founding member of Actors’ Mission, directs. Performances will happen May 12-13 and May 18-20 at 7 pm. Sunday, May 14, will be a matinee at 2 pm. Admission is free, and all performances include a free meal served one hour before the performance.

“Ripcord” is set at the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, where the cantankerous Abby, portrayed by Nina Tyler, finds herself with an unwanted roommate. The roommate, Marilyn, played by Deb Jensen, is as infuriatingly chipper as Abby is irascible. When a seemingly harmless bet over sleeping arrangements escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship, the tenacity of the two worthy opponents soon unearths deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.

Rounding out the cast are Heather E. Pristash, Daniel Vendtsen, Kurt Hensley, Amber Surbeck, Shane Westfall, Donovan Rawlings, and Tracy Bjorklund.

In honor of twenty successful seasons, director Roy Hansen has chosen a classic soup kitchen style meal of soup and bread. The meal is an homage to the theater’s roots. Actors’ Mission’s first production, “Waiting for Lefty,” was a Depression-era story at which the theater served a soup kitchen to add to the show’s atmosphere. From this, the tradition of free food at Actors’ Mission productions was born.

Of his 8th turn in the director’s chair, Hansen has the following to say, “I am very excited for the community to see this amazing production, at its core it is a comedy with some drama thrown in for balance. But underlying all of it is a story with heart, about forming friendships, sometimes in the most unlikely of places.”

Of the cast and crew helping him to bring the show to life, Hansen adds, “I am very proud of this cast and the hard work they’ve put in and I hope the community shows up to applaud their efforts and reap the benefits of that commitment.”

Sweetwater BOCES partially funds all Actors’ Mission productions. “Ripcord” is produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Services, Inc.