Actors’ Mission presenting two one act plays tonight, Friday, and Saturday

March 16, 2023 — The Actors’ Mission’s current production of two one-act plays will have its final three performances tonight, Friday, and Saturday nights at the Broadway Theater. The plays, “Everbody” and “No Exit” will begin at 7 p.m. with a meal served at 6 p.m. There is no charge for the meal or the performance.

Friday and Saturday performances will also be at 7 p.m., with the meal at 6 p.m.

According to a press release, the two one-act plays explore complex morality and mortality issues. The first play, Everybody, was written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins as a humorous modern adaptation of the fifteenth-century morality play Everyman. It examines the meaning of life, as well as what we can take with us at its end.

The second play, No Exit, is an existentialist classic by Jean-Paul Sartre. It is a spellbinding character piece focusing on three newly deceased people dealing with who they were in the world and what will happen to them now.