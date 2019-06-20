Actors’ Mission Presents Comedy “The Nerd” Friday, Saturday, And Sunday

Rock Springs, WY (6/20/19) – The Actors’ Mission will be presenting the comedy “The Nerd” this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Broadway theater.

Friday and Saturday showtimes are 7:00 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m. There is no admission charged and a free meal will be presented one hour prior to each performance.

Performances will also take place at the Broadway Theater next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

The Nerd is a two-act comedy written by actor/writer Larry Shue. The family-friendly play ran on Broadway from March 22, 1987, to April 10, 1988, starring Star Wars star Mark Hamill.