Actors’ Mission presents Marat/Sade beginning tomorrow evening

Photo Courtesy of Shane Westfall

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Mayhem, music, murder, madness…it’s not just another night at the theatre! Actors’ Mission will present Marat/Sade, the first play of its twenty-first season, at the Broadway Theatre on September 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 30th at 7 pm, and on September 24th and October 1st at 2 pm. Admission is free, and a free meal will be served one hour before the show.

Set in an insane asylum some years after the French Revolution, The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade (typically shortened as Marat/Sade) shows the famed libertine philosopher Marquis De Sade directing his fellow asylum inmates in a chaotic drama about the assassination of politician Jean-Paul Marat. Often breaking character, rules, and the fourth wall, the patients deliver a high-energy “play within a play” about human suffering, class struggle, and power. This must-see production blends scripted acting with improv so that each performance is a unique experience. According to director Shane Westfall, Marat/Sade addresses “sweeping issues such as the meaning of freedom and the purpose of society, making this work relevant in any era.”

Founded in 2002 by Geoff Petersen and Sharon Dolan, Actors’ Mission is dedicated to open auditions and provides opportunities for the community to participate in theatrical experiences and to enjoy a diverse range of stage genres. Actors’ Mission has never charged admission for any regular-season performance and provides a free meal before each show. All performances are funded by grants from Sweetwater B.O.C.E.S. and The Wyoming Arts Council, as well as by patron donations.

Actors’ Mission is proud to be the people’s independent theatre company. Audition for productions, volunteer in stagecraft, and bring your friends to our performances. Become an active member of Actors’ Mission by volunteering or donating today.