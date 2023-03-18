Actors’ Mission presents Open Auditions for Ripcord

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Actors’ Mission is presenting another round of auditions today and tomorrow, March 18 and 19 from 1-4 p.m. If you are interested, you can meet at Broadway Theater upstairs.

Currently looking for 2 women who can portray 60-70 years old, 1 woman who can portray a 30-40-year-old, and 3 men who can portray 20-40 years old. This is for the production Ripcord, a comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Roy O. Hansen. Even if you don’t have experience, anyone is welcome to audition. No preparation is needed and they will conduct cold readings and other exercises.